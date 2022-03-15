Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

