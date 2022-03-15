Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,622.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,206.38. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,363.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,343.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

