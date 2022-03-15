Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 75 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $4,622.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,206.38. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,363.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,343.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.