Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

