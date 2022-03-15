RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $39,257.26 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,257.26 or 0.99571979 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $93.64 million and approximately $58,966.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001629 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

