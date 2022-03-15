Ryan Schulke Buys 10,966 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke acquired 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $21,164.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fluent alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Ryan Schulke acquired 9,034 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $15,719.16.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 9,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.78. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluent by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.