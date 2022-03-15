RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) were down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 163,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

