RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) were down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 163,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
