SafeInsure (SINS) Hits One Day Volume of $14.00

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $21,787.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,376,294 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

