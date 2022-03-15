Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.