Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 56.2% in February

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE SMM traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.62. 81,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $168,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 284,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,580 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.