Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €350.00 ($384.62) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

Shares of ADS stock traded up €2.10 ($2.31) on Tuesday, hitting €206.10 ($226.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,008,515 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €260.90. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

