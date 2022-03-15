Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €56.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.59) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.71 ($64.51).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €53.10 ($58.35) on Monday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a one year high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.