Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($53.97).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,413.50 ($44.39) on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,749.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,874.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

