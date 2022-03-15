Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

ROST stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after buying an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

