Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 773,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

