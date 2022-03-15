SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s performance is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution. Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with steady traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. Solid demand for Qualtrics, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, bodes well. SAP's performance is likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings are a concern for the company. Stiff competition and increasing costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SAP by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

