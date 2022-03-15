Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, the company is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. However, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure as compared to the composite stocks in the industry. As U.S. oil and gas producers are allocating lower capital to exploration and production activities, growth in business from U.S. shale plays is likely to remain slow. This can hurt demand for Schlumberger's services.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 566,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,464,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

