Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 5.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.15. 157,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,464,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

