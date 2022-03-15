Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teekay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 49,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Teekay by 2,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 529,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $309.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

