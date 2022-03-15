Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 414,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,811,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 383,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

