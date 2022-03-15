Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 110,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

