Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $45,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

