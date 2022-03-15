Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

