Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.16. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 184,573 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.