SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.23) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,294 ($16.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,307.16. The company has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.