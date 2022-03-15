Selway Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

STT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,365. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

