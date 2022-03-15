Selway Asset Management Purchases New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 22,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCID traded up 0.33 on Tuesday, reaching 21.88. 788,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,458,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is 32.65. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

