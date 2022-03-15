Selway Asset Management Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. 579,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $275.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,136 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.