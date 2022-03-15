Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SMFR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,859. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 653,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 108,114 shares during the period.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

