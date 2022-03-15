Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.92

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.92 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 134.90 ($1.75). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,882,685 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.30).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

