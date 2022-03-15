Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

SVC stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

