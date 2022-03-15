SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLFF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

