ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,438 shares of company stock worth $18,078,701. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

