Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 8.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $555.44 and last traded at $554.93. Approximately 72,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,777,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $864.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,255.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.