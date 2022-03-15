Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 8.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $555.44 and last traded at $554.93. Approximately 72,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,777,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $864.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,255.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

