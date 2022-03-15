Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Decreases By 42.9%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of 4D pharma stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. 4D pharma has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.