Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Decreases By 42.9%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPSGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of 4D pharma stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. 4D pharma has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.