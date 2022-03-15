Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 63.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Adventus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

