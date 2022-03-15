Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 26.4%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

