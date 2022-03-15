Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 25.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 811,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 603.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on APYRF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

