Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expands By 41.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 225,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

