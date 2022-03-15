Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expands By 34.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. 2,060,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.33 million, a PE ratio of 268.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after buying an additional 428,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

