Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreases By 23.0%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

