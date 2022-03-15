Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expands By 53.6%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $375.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average of $408.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

