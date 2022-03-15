Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Grows By 34.0%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DNP opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

