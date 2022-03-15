Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 42.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 1,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,877. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

