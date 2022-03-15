Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Increases By 46.5%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Engie stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 836,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

