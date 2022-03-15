Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expands By 65.4%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FANUY opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

