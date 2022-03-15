Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Decreases By 33.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 86,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.662 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 135,002 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

