Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declines By 24.2%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 263,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,123. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.