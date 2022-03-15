Short Interest in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rises By 29.3%

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 157,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

