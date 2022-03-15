Short Interest in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Grows By 26.0%

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 323,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPL stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

